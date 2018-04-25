Уникальное романтическое шоу «Дмитрий Метлицкий & Оркестр»

Впервые в Литве! Мировые хиты, шедевры инструментальной музыки в современной обработке.

Это уникальная возможность вживую услышать потрясающую инструментальную музыку в современных аранжировках, в стиле нового времени в исполнении лучших музыкантов Европы — это настоящий праздник для души и сердца. Многонациональный оркестр «DM-Orchestra» выступит в Литве!

Dmitry Metlitsky (Дмитрий Метлицкий) — композитор, основатель оркестра «DM-Orchestra» — один из немногих композиторов современности, чья музыка покоряет с первых нот и заставляет сердца слушателей биться совершенно в ином ритме. Его волшебная музыка глубоко эмоциональна и трогает до глубины души — она покорила тысячи людей по всему миру.

Невероятно красивая музыка в сочетании с мощными саундтреками, взрывной энергией эпических и рок композиций в исполнении музыкантов-виртуозов оркестра никого не оставляет равнодушным, завораживает, погружает в особую атмосферу и оказывает поистине магическое воздействие на слушателя — именно поэтому музыку Дмитрия Метлицкого называют волшебной.

Эту музыку ни с чем нельзя сравнить, её можно только услышать и впустить в свою душу навсегда, ведь то, что идёт от сердца — до сердца и доходит…

В программе оркестра также легендарные хиты А.Вивальди, Дж.Ласта, П.Мориа, Т.Альбинони, Дж.Каччини — Одинокий пастух», «Полет кондора», «Шторм», «Аве Мария», «Love story», «Адажио Альбинони», «Шепот звезд» и др.

20 ноября — Висагинас / VKC „Draugystės“ koncertų salė — 18:00

21 ноября — Вильнюс / Vilniaus kongresų rūmai — 19:00

22 ноября — Клайпеда / Kultūros centras «Žvejų rūmai» — 19:00

23 ноября — Паневежис / Panevėžio bendruomenių rūmai — 18:00

24 ноября — Марьямполе / Marijampolės kultūros centras -18:00

25 ноября — Каунас / VDU didžioji salė — 19:00

27 ноября — Шяуляй / Koncertų salė «Saulė» — 18:00

28 ноября — Алитус / Alytaus miesto teatras — 18:00

Сайт концерта в Литве: http://lt.dmitrymetlitsky.com

***

For the first time in Lithuania!

Unique romantic show «Dmitry Metlitsky & Orchestra» World hits, masterpieces of instrumental music in modern processing.

Information / Tickets: http://lt.dmitrymetlitsky.com

November 20 — Visaginas / VKC „Draugystės“ koncertųsalė — 18:00

November 21 — Vilnius / Vilniauskongresųrūmai — 19:00

November 22 — Klaipeda / Kultūroscentras «Žvejųrūmai» — 19:00

November 23 — Panevėžys / Panevėžiobendrumii — 18:00

November 24 — Marijampole / Marijampolėskultūroscentras -18: 00

November 25 — Kaunas / VDU didžiojisalė — 19:00

November 27 — Šiauliai / Koncertųsalė «Saulė» — 18:00

November 28 — Alytus / Alytausmiestoteatras — 18:00

It is a unique opportunity to hear modern arrangements of live instrumental music performed in a contemporary style in the style of modern times performed by the best musicians of Europe — this is a real holiday for the soul and heart. The multinational orchestra «DM-Orchestra» will perform in Lithuania!

Dmitry Metlitsky — composer, founder of the orchestra «DM-Orchestra» — one of the few modern composers whose music conquers from the first notes and makes the hearts of listeners beat in a completely different rhythm. His magical music is deeply emotional and touches to the depths of the soul — it has conquered thousands of people around the world.

Incredibly beautiful music combined with powerful soundtracks, explosive energy of epic and rock compositions performed by virtuoso musicians of the orchestra leaves no one indifferent, fascinates, immerses in a special atmosphere and has a truly magical effect on the listener — that is why Dmitry Metlitsky’s music is called magic.

This music cannot be compared with anything, it can only be heard and let into your soul forever, because what comes from the heart reaches one

In the orchestra’s program, the legendary world hits of A.Vivaldi, J.Last, P.Moria, T. Albinoni, J. Caccini, Fr. Lai, D. Robles in modern processing: «Lonely shepherd», «Flight of the condor», «Storm» , «Ave Maria», «Love story», «Adagio Albinoni», «Whisper of the stars», etc.

Promo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNP7n_RC8yw

Concert site in Lithuania: http://lt.dmitrymetlitsky.com

