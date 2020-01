В Турции произошло землетрясение магнитудой 6,8

BREAKING 🚨



A massive and strong earthquake of magnitude 7.8 shocks eastern Turkey's Elazığ province.

Several buildings have collapsed or sustained damages following the quake. #Earthquake_In_Turkey#PrayForTurkey 🇹🇷@pathanBhai_3 @TahranBE @Huliaturkiya @al85463061 pic.twitter.com/1TP7mIJl2f