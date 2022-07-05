ASUS Republic of Gamers Reveals ROG Phone 6 Series at For Those Who Dare Virtual Launch Event

For a fully immersive ROG Phone 6 gaming experience, several gaming headphones were also showcased, including the new ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro dual-mode wired / wireless model featuring an ESS Quad DAC and an AI Noise-Canceling Microphone, and the ROG Cetra True Wireless for low-latency gaming audio. For detailed and true-to-life headset audio, the ROG Delta S Wireless — the first ROG dual-mode wireless gaming headset — and the lightweight 270-gram ROG Delta S Core gaming headsets on display.

The ROG Phone 6 series is powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a premier-tier powerhouse that delivers power and performance enhancements for the ultimate boost across all on-device experiences. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers amped-up gameplay — unleashed with the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming® features plus an improved Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU — delivering a more than 50% performance improvement when compared to the Snapdragon 888 that powered the ROG Phone 5. The device is backed by up to 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, for the most reliable and stable gaming experience.

The upgraded GameCool 6 cooling system includes 360° CPU cooling technology, a 30% larger vapor chamber and 85% larger graphite sheets, along with a centered-CPU design to increase heat dissipation from the core. Combined with the new performance manager in Armoury Crate, the ROG Phone 6 series allows gamers to tune performance settings for different games, giving them a competitive edge in any gaming scenario.

For ultra-smooth and ultra-responsive gaming visuals, the ROG Phone 6 series is equipped with a 6.78-inch 165 Hz AMOLED HDR10+ display with an industry-leading 720 Hz touch-sampling rate and a world-beating 23 ms ultra-low touch latency. This astonishing display can be set to 60 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz, 144 Hz, or 165 Hz for an unparalleled gaming experience. The superb visuals are tuned in collaboration with leading visual-processing company Pixelworks® for world-beating color accuracy.

For even more advanced control possibilities, the AirTrigger 6 has been significantly upgraded. The ultrasonic sensors fully support various gestures, including new features such as Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.

The GameFX audio system on ROG Phone 6 features symmetrical seven-magnet dual speakers that fire forward for truly balanced stereo sound effects, and there is also a convenient 3.5 mm headphone jack. The sound has been optimized in collaboration with the Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac, making ROG Phone 6 a rare beast, a gaming phone with truly impressive audio quality. The ROG Phone 6 features the Dirac Virtuo™ spatial audio solution, which uses patented algorithms to enable immersive stereo sound from the smartphone’s built-in speakers while enhancing the speakers’ overall sound quality. Snapdragon Sound™ technology on the ROG Phone 6 ensures super-low latency processing for lag-free gaming and lossless music streaming, so gamers can hear every detail of their music exactly as the artist intended.

The monster 6000 mAh battery features advanced battery-care features for better battery performance and an extended lifespan, and there’s also a 65-watt HyperCharge adapter for rapid charging.

The ROG Phone 6 series is now equipped with a triple-camera system featuring a flagship Sony® IMX766 50 MP main wide-angle camera with improved image quality and HDR processing, an ultrawide 13 MP second camera, and a macro camera. Enhanced software features include HDR10+ Video Mode, and there’s also a 12 MP front camera for high-quality group selfies and live-streaming videos.

The ROG Phone 6 is available in Phantom Black and Storm White, and comes equipped with Aura RGB lighting on the back, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. The ROG Phone 6 Pro is available exclusively in Storm White, and features a color ROG Vision mini-display on the back, 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory, and 512 GB of storage.

Immersive gaming experiences: Wireless and wired ROG headphones

A range of existing and new wireless and wired headphones was also showcased. The ROG Cetra True Wireless Pro and ROG Cetra True Wireless gaming headphones deliver remarkable audio and low-latency connections.

The new Cetra True Wireless Pro is a wired / wireless dual-mode model featuring an ESS Quad DAC and an AI Noise-Canceling Microphone, giving exceptional in-game audio and communication with the freedom to easily switch between wireless and wired USB-C® modes.

In Bluetooth mode, it uses the latest Snapdragon Sound technology, delivering a low-latency connection and premium music streaming. An ultra-low-latency gaming mode provides 45 ms audio for perfectly synced in-game sounds on ROG Phone 6. Furthermore, Cetra True Wireless Pro features multiple Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) modes to reduce wider-frequency background noise and enhance wind-noise reduction for unparalleled audio immersion.

For wired mode, ROG engineers also developed the innovative in-line audio optimizer with built-in ESS 9280 Quad DAC for exceptional audio with rich, detailed spatial sound. In addition, the AI Noise-Canceling Microphone reduces over 500 million types of background noise such as chatter, keyboard clatter and mouse clicks by up to 95% for crystal-clear voice communication.

The ROG Cetra series also includes ROG Cetra True Wireless, which is a purely wireless model featuring a Gaming mode for low-latency wireless audio that offers better synchronization with onscreen visuals.

The brand-new ROG Delta S Wireless is the first ROG dual-mode wireless gaming headset. It can be used in either 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth® modes for maximum flexibility when connecting devices. The concealed AI Beamforming Microphones with AI Noise Cancelation ensure impeccable voice pick-up and reduce background noise by up to 95% for clear in-game communication, providing comfort and style without compromising the quality of in-game communication.

The ROG Delta range also includes the new ROG Delta S Core, a lightweight 270-gram headset designed for extreme comfort.

Extensive array of accessories

An ecosystem of modular accessories allows gamers to optimize their gameplay experience on the ROG Phone 6 series. Accessories include the AeroActive Cooler 6, ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad for ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Glass Screen Protector, cases and more. The clip-on AeroActive Cooler 6 has an AI-powered thermoelectric cooler, and a fan that delivers increased cooling airflow directly to hotspots on the back cover of the ROG Phone 6. The result is that it can lower the surface temperature by up to a stunning 25°C. The AeroActive Cooler 6 also adds four extra physical buttons to allow a genuine console-like control experience.

Exclusive influencer all-star showmatch

After the event, ROG held an exclusive all-star gaming showmatch, where 14 influencers from 8 different countries — including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway — competed in a 7 vs. 7 team deathmatch on PUBG MOBILE. Before and during the match, the influencers’ communities and audience had the opportunity to predict the winning team of the tournament as well as the influencer accumulating the highest in-game kill count, for a chance to win a ROG Phone 6.